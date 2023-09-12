Aditya Narayan admires Neeti Mohan's teeth: 'They are impeccable'

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Singer Aditya Narayan, who is currently hosting the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, revealed that he is fond of judge Neeti Mohan's teeth, and keeps asking her to smile more.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya as the host.

Seeing the camaraderie among the participants despite being fierce rivals, Aditya revealed how despite being from the same cut-throat music industry, he shares a wonderful bond with each judge.

Talking to IANS, Aditya praised Neeti, saying "For some reason I have discovered that Neeti has the perfect set of teeth. So, I keep asking her to smile. They are impeccable. Please have a look."

"It's almost like some surgeon has done it, but she hasn't. I asked her. There is surgeon-like precision in those teeth. No gaps. Beautiful. And, I myself don't have a very good set of teeth. I grind my teeth at night. 10-20 per cent mere daanto ka jaa(ghis) chuka hai. So, I won't say envy, but I really admire people with a nice set of teeth," shared the 36-year-old singer.

He also opened up on his wonderful and close bond with Neeti, and how their friendship has translated into their children.

"In fact, Neeti and my wife (Shweta) have ended up becoming very good friends now and they get to discuss all the ‘Mommy’ topics with each other. Our kids also get along very well with each other, so Neeti and I have planned some playdates for them", he added.

The show has started off on a melodious note with contestants from across the country auditioning to get a position in the Top 12 of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023, a few captivated the judges with their distinct voices and passion for singing.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' airs on Zee TV.

