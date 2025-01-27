Adding even 2 to 5 percent value to Rohit and Virat’s game would be great, says batting coach Kotak

Rajkot, Jan 27 (IANS) India’s newly-appointed batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has outlined his approach and priorities as he begins his tenure with the national team. The former Saurashtra player, who has extensive experience working with India A and at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), takes over the role at a crucial juncture, with India recovering from back-to-back Test series losses against New Zealand and Australia.

Kotak’s first assignment is the ongoing T20I series against England, but his focus is firmly set on preparing the team for the ICC Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19. Kotak shared insights into his coaching philosophy, his plans for working with senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and his observations on modern batting.

Kotak believes his familiarity with the younger players in the squad, gained through his time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and India A, will be a significant advantage in his new role. However, he is equally eager to work with seasoned stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. “Rohit and Virat are very senior players. The way they have performed and the amount of cricket they’ve played, there’s much to learn from them as well,” Kotak told reporters in the press conference. “If I can add value, even by 2-5%, it would be a great thing. It’s all about understanding their mindset and plans and sharing inputs at the right time.”

While Kotak has yet to work closely with Sharma and Kohli, he expressed confidence in building a productive relationship with the duo.

India’s batting struggles, particularly in Tests, have raised questions about the defensive techniques of the players. Kotak acknowledged that the aggressive nature of T20 cricket has influenced batting styles but emphasized that defensive skills remain crucial in red-ball cricket. “I wouldn’t say they can’t defend. It’s more about plans and mindset. Depending on the conditions—be it Australia, India, or the upcoming series in England—how well we plan and execute will be critical,” he noted.

Since taking over the T20I captaincy, Suryakumar Yadav has been instrumental in shaping India’s approach in the shortest format. However, his recent dip in form has drawn scrutiny. Kotak backed the skipper, highlighting his selfless style of play.

"Surya has been performing. But sometimes I feel we also expect a lot. Like every game if we think Surya. The T20 game has become so aggressive, that there will be times when batters will get out because they are playing fearless, they are playing selflessly.

"Because if you want to score 200, 225, and if you are careful and trying to save your wickets, both things won't go hand in hand. So, he is definitely a person who is playing for the team. He is very selfless and that is what he is telling the whole group of batters that we have to be selfless," added Kotak.

The non-inclusion of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami in the first two T20Is against England had led to speculation about his fitness. Kotak put those concerns to rest, confirming that Shami is fully fit.

However, he refrained from commenting on the reasons behind Shami’s absence, leaving the decision to head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav. “Yes, Shami is fit but something about him playing or not playing, I am not the one who can answer. There is definitely a plan (for Shami) for coming matches as well as One-dayers, but the coach Gautam and obviously Surya will take a call. And fitness, definitely not a problem depending on how they are planning to build this load," Kotak said.

Looking ahead to the third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, Kotak predicted a high-scoring contest on the batter-friendly pitch. “See, I personally believe, because of T20, we see a lot of aggressive cricket. I wouldn't say that they can't defend. They can defend. It is more about the plans and the mindset for me. So, going forward, depending on wickets, because Australia was different, Indian wickets were different and the next series will be in England," he said.

"That will be a different challenge as well. So, how well we can plan and how we can execute those plans, will be important. Rajkot is known to be a good batting track. Both teams will come with specific plans, and the batters will react accordingly,” he added.

While the BCCI is yet to make an official announcement, Kotak’s appointment is expected to extend into India’s five-Test tour of England in June. His emphasis on adaptability, understanding player mindsets, and fostering selfless cricket aligns with India’s broader goals of rebuilding after recent setbacks.

As India prepare for the Champions Trophy and beyond, Kotak’s ability to balance the development of younger players with the needs of seasoned campaigners like Sharma and Kohli will be crucial to the team’s success.

