Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan tells Dulquer Salmaan: Thank you for being my first call for advice!

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan on Monday penned an adorable birthday greeting to actor Dulquer Salmaan, in which she has thanked him for being an advisor to her over the last five years

Posting the birthday greeting on her Instagram stories section, Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote, "Dearest D, Every year, I send you a long message that stays off social media, but today, as we share a little glimpse of our dreams with the world, I wanted to wish you a year full of every dream of yours coming true, both in and outside of cinema."

She went on to say,"Thank you for being my first call for advice over the past five years. I don't know where I'd be without you and I know that I'm not alone in feeling that way. Happy birthday."

It may be recalled that Kalyani plays the lead in the superhero Malayalam film 'Lokah - Chapter 1 - Chandra' that actor Dulquer Salmaan's production house Wayfarer Films is producing.

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the lead character called Chandra in the film, which the makers seem to intend to make into a franchise.

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film will also feature actor Naslen, of Premalu fame, in a pivotal role. Cinematography for the film is by Nimish Raviand editing is by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film is to be scored by music composer Jakes Bejoy. The film will have action sequences choreographed by one of the best in the world, Yannick Ben. Additional Screenplay and dramaturgy for the film have been done by Santhy Balachandran, while art direction for the film is by Jithu Sebastian.

Melwy J and Archana Rao have been roped in as costume designers for the film, which will have Sasikumar, MuRi and Zeba Tommy as its lyricists. Needless to say, the film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.