Actor Jai’s film with director Babu Vijay goes on floors

Chennai, Mar 4 (IANS) Well known Tamil film actor Jai's next film, directed by Babu Vijay and produced by B V Frames, has now officially gone on floors.

The film, which features actress Meenakshi Govindharajan as the female lead, went on floors with a simple pooja ceremony recently in the city.

Babu Vijay, a protege of director A R Murugadoss, has turned director with this film. Needless to say, director A R Murugadoss was among those who wished the unit as the film went on floors. Sources say Babu Vijay worked as an assistant director in the hit films, Sarkar and Darbar.

The new film officially went on floors with producer Dhananjayan sounding the clap board and director Sasi switching on the camera.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film will speak about a danger that currently prevails and will continue to prevail in the country. “The film will be a proper commercial entertainer, combining a social problem relevant to society today and a romantic story and present it as a thriller that audiences of all age groups will be able to enjoy,” informs a source.

Apart from Jai and Meenakshi Govindharajan who play the lead, the film will also feature a host of stars including Yogi Babu, KGF fame Garuda Ram, Sriman and Aadhithya Kathir.

On the technical front, the film will have music by Girish Gopalakrishnan. Cinematography for the film will be by well known cameraman Richard M Nathan. Editing will be by Darling Richardson and art direction will be by S Kannan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.