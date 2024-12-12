Aamir Khan, SLB, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkumar Hirani, Kjo and others to attend Raj Kapoor centenary celebration in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) The entertainment capital of India is set to host the centenary celebrations of the late filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor on Friday. The stalwarts of the Indian film industry will be seen coming together for the grand event in the Andheri West area of Mumbai.

This event will see the entire Kapoor family including Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others uniting to honor the late filmmaker. The biggest of the stars of Hindi cinema including Rekha, Jeetendra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, and Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol will be attending the event at PVR Infinity Mall.

As part of the grand celebration, R.K. Films, the Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC-National Film Archive of India are presenting Raj Kapoor 100 – Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman. This festival will feature curated screenings of ten iconic Raj Kapoor films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas, including PVR-Inox and Cinepolis theaters. His films like ‘Aag’, ‘Barsaat’, ‘Awaara’, ‘Shree 420’, ‘Jagte Raho’, ‘Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai’, ‘Sangam’, ‘Mera Naam Joker’, ‘Bobby’ and ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’.

The event not only honors the unparalleled contributions of Raj Kapoor to Indian cinema but also brings together the who’s who of the film industry to celebrate the magic of movies that transcends generations.

December 14, 2024 marks the centenary of Raj Kapoor, who is widely regarded as one of the biggest cinematic forces of India. He was born in Peshawar (present day Pakistan), and was the eldest son of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Raj Kapoor starred in and produced many films for which he received multiple accolades, including three National Film Awards.

His films ‘Awaara’ and ‘Boot Polish’ competed for the Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1951 and 1955's editions respectively. The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 1971 for his contributions to the arts. India's highest award in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was bestowed to him in 1988 by the Government of India.

