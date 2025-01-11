Aaman Devgan sheds light on his intensive prep journey for 'Azaad'

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Aaman Devgan will be stepping into Bollywood with Abhishekh Kapoor’s upcoming action-adventure drama "Azaad". The actor underwent intense training for his portrayal of a village boy.

As part of his preparation for the character, Aaman Devgan formed a formidable bond with the horse as his character had to do horse riding. From spending quality time with the horse to eating with him to sleeping with him in his stable to cleaning his stool, the actor did it all.

Even after the shoot for "Azaad" has concluded, Aaman Devgan continues to spend days with Azaad, strengthening their endearing bond.

Aaman Devgan talked about his intense training session for his debut drama. He revealed, "I'm extremely fond of horses and when I heard the script of the movie I knew in my heart I had to do it. I decided to devote my time understanding Azaad, his moods and his routine and body language to ensure that it looks absolutely real onscreen. I ensured before our shoot started I spent time with Azaad, had my meals with him and even slept in his stable and spent over 10 days with him throughout my shoot schedule. I have even cleaned his stool myself to ensure that he is comfortable in my presence and build the foundation of trust. It was an enriching experience for me and I learnt so much about horses. Apart from horse riding, spending time with Azaad has actually made me do my scenes effortlessly.”

"Azaad" sheds light on the bond between Aaman and the horse and how the animal turns out to be his most loyal companion.

Abhishek Kapoor has directed the action entertainer bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. The project will also mark the B-town debut of Raveena Tandon's daughter Rashe Thadani. Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, and Diana Penty are also a part of the film's prominent cast.

"Azaad" is scheduled to hit cinemas on 17th January 2025.

