Aalim Hakim wishes ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni on 43rd birthday, calls cricket icon ‘our pride’

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Popular celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim wished his dear friend and star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his 43rd birthday on Sunday and called him “our pride.”

Hakim, who has previously styled the former Indian cricket team captain’s hair, took to Instagram and shared a picture with Dhoni.

In the image, the two are twinning in black and looking at each other as the photo was clicked.

“Happy Happy Happy Happiest Birthday to our Thala... our pride @mahi7781,” Hakim wrote as the caption for the picture.

Fans took to the comment section to express their love for the cricketer on his birthday.

One wrote: “Happy birthday boss.”

Another said: “Mahi is emotion. My forever captain.”

Many others simply said: “Happy birthday.”

Hakim’s picture seems to be from the time when he gave the star skipper a haircut ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In March, Hakim shared a series of pictures of Dhoni flaunting his freshly done hair, which had shades of gold. For the caption, Hakim had dropped a “haircut emoji.”

A popular name among celebrities, Hakim recently gave actor Arjun Kapoor a hair makeover with highlights.

"Highlight happiness. It’s always fun to style your hair, Arjun Kapoor," Hakim wrote in the caption.

On the big screen front, Arjun is all set to star in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s upcoming movie 'Singham Again', marking the fifth instalment in his cop universe.

The film, which will feature Arjun in shades of grey, also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jackie Shroff, among others.

