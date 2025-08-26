83 pc Indian professionals say human intuition irreplaceable despite AI advances

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Around 83 per cent of Indian professionals report that intuition and trusted peers still outweigh artificial intelligence (AI) when making workplace decisions, a report said on Tuesday.

The new research from professional social media platform LinkedIn revealed that 76 per cent of professionals believe decision-making at work has accelerated, while 72 per cent consider mastering AI crucial for their next career move.

Three out of four Indian respondents said that mastering AI felt like a second job, but they remain optimistic. Around 67 per cent of respondents felt overwhelmed by the rapid expectations of understanding AI, while 61 per cent acknowledged they are not utilising it to its full potential.

Seventy-three per cent of companies expect employees to use AI, while sixty-four per cent of executives will include AI proficiency in performance reviews or hiring decisions. A strong majority, 78 per cent of respondents, are optimistic that AI will improve their daily work-life.

LinkedIn research showed that 75 per cent find AI most useful for writing and drafting, not for actual decision-making. When choices get complex, 76 per cent say colleagues and managers help them decide faster and with more confidence, and 83 per cent of executives agree that good business decisions still depend on human judgment.

“AI is a brilliant copilot, but it’s not a crutch. It can draft, sort, and surface options at speed, but careers still move on the strength of your judgment, your relationships, and your story," said LinkedIn Career Expert and India Sr. Managing Editor, Nirajita Banerjee.

"In a crucial situation, people don’t call a tool; they call a trusted person. So, build those meaningful connections, and use AI to free up time for the human work only you can do. And when you can’t do it all, lean on your trusted colleagues,” she said.

Despite rising pressure and expectations, around 81 per cent of respondents found it enjoyable to experiment with AI, viewing it as an opportunity to test and learn new things daily.

Nearly eight in 10 respondents (79 per cent) are self-teaching using free resources, 73 per cent are paying for courses out of pocket, and 78 per cent are actively looking for better tools and content to learn.

