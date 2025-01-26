2nd Test: Windies hold upper hand as Pakistan lose four in 254 chase

Multan, Jan 26 (IANS) Pakistan face an uphill task to win the second Test, and clinch the series 2-0, against the West Indies as they lost four wickets at stumps on the second day chasing 254 at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After securing a slender nine runs first innings lead, the West Indies delivered a much-improved performance in their second outing, posting 244 all-out in two sessions. Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali followed up his six for 41 in the first innings with four for 80 in the second as 14 wickets fell on the day for 320 runs.

Noman’s scalps included West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who top-scored with 52 from 74 balls including four fours and two sixes.

After Noman spun out the top order, off-spinner Sajid Khan cleaned up the lower middle order, snapping up 4 for 76 after taking 2 for 64 in the first innings. Sajid’s second-innings victims included Amir Jangoo (30), Kevin Sinclair (28), Gudakesh Motie (18), and Jomel Warrican (18).

Commencing their run-chase after tea, Pakistan recovered from five for two in 16 balls to finish the day at 76 for 4 in 24 overs.

When Pakistan resume the run-chase on Monday morning, needing another 178 runs, all eyes will be on vice-captain Saud Shakeel, who was batting on 13 after contributing 32 in the first innings. With him was nightwatchman Kashif Ali (0) while Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha are yet to come out to bat.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood was the first batter to be dismissed when he missed a straight delivery and was adjudged leg-before by off-spinner Kevin Sinclair. Shan’s opening partner Mohammad Hurraira soon followed, attempting a reverse sweep off left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, only to be trapped in front of the stumps. Kamran Ghulam’s uncomfortable 29-ball stay ended when he tried one shot too many off Jomel Warrican and was caught at cover.

Pakistan suffered a major setback shortly before stumps when Babar Azam was caught at forward short-leg off Sinclair, leaving the team at 71 for 4. Babar, who had looked solid for his 67-ball 31, failed to control the spin and bounce from Sinclair, putting Pakistan in a precarious position.

Brief scores: West Indies 163/10 and 244/10 in 66.1 overs (Kraigg Braithwaite 52, Tevin Imlach 35; Sajid Khan 4-76, Noman Ali 4-80) lead Pakistan 154/10 and 76/4 in 24 overs (Babar Azam 31; Kevin Sinclair 2-41) by 178 runs.

