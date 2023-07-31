2nd female doctor at Bhopal's GMC ends life this year

Bhopal, July 31 (IANS) A junior doctor, who was pursuing her post-graduation in gynaecology from the government-run Gandhi Medical College (GMC) under Hamidia Hospital medical college in Bhopal, allegedly ended her life by injecting an over dose of anesthesia, police said.

The deceased, identified as Saraswati, 27, was living with her husband Jaivardhan Choudhary at rented accommodation in the Koh-e-Fiza locality in Bhopal.

She was also 14 weeks pregnant.

Saraswati had done her under-graduation from Hyderabad and was pursuing her third year from the GMC.

As per the report, her husband spotted her lying unconcious in the morning and alerted the neighbours. Subsequently, she was rushed her to the Hamidia hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

Police have not recovered any suicide note, however, Saraswati’s co-workers said she was highly stressed. "Preliminary investigation suggested that the deceased was in immense distress due to the extension of the course, while other of her batch-mates had already completed their PG course. We are investigating the matter from all angle," a police official told IANS.

Police also claimed that since the time Saraswati has committed suicide and was rushed to the hospital, her husband was missing. "She had taken overdose of anesthesia. But, what caused her to take stream step would be come out only after detailed investigation," police said.

This is the second woman doctor associated with GMC Bhopal who ended her life by suicide this year.

In January, a 24-year-old woman junior doctor, a student of PG in paediatrics first year, committed suicide by taking overdose of anaesthesia and pain killer drugs through injection. A native of Gwalior, she had complained hectic work schedule and immense pressure.

Her family had then accused the GMC administration of harassment claiming that the deceased was forced to discharge duties for 40 hours continuously.

