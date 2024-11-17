‘21st century is India’s century’, says LS Speaker Om Birla at Dehradun school event

Dehradun, Nov 17 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the annual function of The TonsBridge school here on Sunday as the chief guest and admired the performance of the students and various initiatives taken by the school.

The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Lok Sabha Speaker and environmentalist Padma Bhushan Anil Joshi. ITBP soldiers mesmerised the audience with a band performance on the occasion.

The Speaker also paid tribute to the statue of India's first CDS, General Bipin Rawat, and planted a sapling on the school's premises. He participated in a Havan ceremony and also honoured students for their achievements.

Om Birla said whenever he visits Uttarakhand, he feels a renewed sense of energy and inspiration to work. He said that student life is the most precious and golden phase of one's life, during which individuals not only live their lives but also shape their future careers.

He also remarked that teachers dedicate their lives to students' better futures, and the school's management is instilling good values in the students.

“A good start with quality knowledge and values at school leads to a better life,” he added.

Speaking about the statue of General Bipin Rawat, Birla said that it inspires discipline and patriotism. He noted that from soldiers to officers, many people in this land serve the nation with the desire that every student in Dehradun grows into a disciplined and patriotic youth.

He also acknowledged Dr. Anil Joshi for his environmental activism, especially his efforts to create a national movement for saving water, forests, and land.

Birla urged the students to embrace an environmentally conscious lifestyle, conserve water, and live in harmony with nature.

The Speaker expressed his pride in India's youth, who possess incredible abilities in knowledge, science, research, and spirituality.

He said that while India is advancing rapidly in material resources, it is its spiritual, cultural, and ethical values that are driving the country to lead the world.

He also underlined the significant contributions of India's youth in the development of the nation.

Birla urged the students to view challenges as opportunities, stating that the key to success lies in cultivating values and education that ensure the 21st century becomes India's century.

He said the responsibility to realise this vision lies with the youth. He also highlighted the inspiring life of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, who, despite humble beginnings, made significant contributions to science and technology, elevating India's stature on the global stage.

Birla encouraged the students to visit the Parliament to learn about the lives of freedom fighters who contributed to India's independence and the nation's progress, adding that understanding their experiences would provide great inspiration.

He further proposed that every student in India should visit Parliament to see firsthand how India’s democratic journey has been shaped over the past 75 years through strong leadership.

Speaker Om Birla expressed his happiness that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘India is playing a leading role in the world’.

“The trust in India has increased globally due to the Prime Minister’s leadership, and the country is progressing in every sphere,” he said.

Also present at the event were environmentalist Padma Bhushan Anil Joshi, The TonsBridge School Chairman Vijay Nagar, Director Shailendra Benjamin, Principal Bela Sehgal, Geeta Khanna, Chairperson State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Uttarakhand and former CBSE regional officer Ranbir Singh.

