Rahul Gandhi remembering Balasaheb Thackeray out of compulsion: BJP's Prem Shukla

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla, in an exclusive conversation with IANS on Sunday, shared his views on various issues. He raised questions on Rahul Gandhi's comments about Balasaheb Thackeray and the Congress party's alleged anti-Dalit stance.

Shukla also commented on the controversy surrounding a rally by BJP leader and former MP Navneet Kaur Rana.

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembering Balasaheb Thackeray, Prem Shukla said that while he is recalling Thackeray, he is not showing the grace to pay tribute. According to Shukla, Rahul's remembrance is out of compulsion. He added that if Rahul Gandhi is truly recalling Balasaheb Thackeray, he should also remember his words.

Shukla cited a statement from December 2000, where Balasaheb Thackeray had said that if Muslims' voting rights were ever taken away, political parties like Congress would never approach him. Thackeray had also warned that those issuing fatwas would one day "devour" the country.

Shukla further recalled how Thackeray had repeatedly said that he would never allow his Shiv Sena to become like Congress, even if it meant closing down his party, but would never allow Congress to join his fold. He advised Rahul Gandhi to not only remember Balasaheb Thackeray but also reflect on his teachings.

On the statement made by senior Congress leader Nitin Raut, who claimed that when Vilasrao Deshmukh was Chief Minister, he was denied a cabinet position for saying ‘Jai Bhim’, Shukla said this highlighted the Congress party's true nature. He accused Congress of always being hostile towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, noting that it was the Congress which denied Ambedkar a chance to speak in Parliament and worked to ensure that his funeral pyre was not lit in Delhi.

The BJP leader concluded that the Congress party that reacted negatively to the slogan ‘Jai Bhim’ was definitely opposed to the Dalit community and to Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Shukla commented on the commotion during Navneet Rana’s rally, where chairs were thrown by unruly elements. He strongly condemned such behaviour, stating that such individuals should face strict action.

