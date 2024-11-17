First-ever half marathon held in Assam’s Bodoland area

Guwahati, Nov 17 (IANS) In a historic moment for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the first-ever national-level half marathon was held in Kokrajhar on Sunday, officials said.

The event was jointly organised by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the BTC Sports and Welfare Department.

Organised with the theme “Run with Cadets, Run for Peace”, the event celebrated unity, peace, and sportsmanship, drawing participants from across the country.

The Kokrajhar NCC Half Marathon was held at the SAI Stadium, featuring three categories - 21 kilometres, 10 kilometres, and five kilometres - open to both male and female athletes.

The event saw the participation of prominent sports personalities and celebrity athletes, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for sports in the region.

In the flagship 21-kilometer race, Pankaj Kumar emerged as the men’s champion, with Deepak Bhatt and Kailash Chaudhary finishing second and third, respectively. Tamsi Singh claimed victory in the women’s category, followed by Amrita Patel and Gita Kumari Gorh.

The 10-kilometre race witnessed Nitish Kumar taking the top spot in the men’s division, with Akash Patel and Sandeep Singh securing second and third places. In the women’s category, KM Sangeeta Pal clinched first place, followed by Chandra Kala Luitel and Pahi Keot.

In the 5-kilometer event, Skhemlang Subs triumphed in the men’s category, with Amal Debnath and Hitesh Baro finishing close behind. Sandhya Yadav led the women’s race, outpacing Rehena Khatun and Dipika Munda to take the title.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony graced by Assam’s Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, Nandita Gorlosa.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Gorlosa commended the event’s success, emphasising its significance in promoting sports and tourism in Bodoland.

She expressed optimism for greater participation in the coming years. The event's success was fueled by the enthusiasm of the contestants and enhanced by various cultural programs, the minister added.

According to an official statement, with a prize pool of approximately ₹15 lakh, the marathon showcased Kokrajhar’s potential as a hub for major sporting events, further enhancing its image as a symbol of peace, cultural vibrancy, and athletic excellence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.