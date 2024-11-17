Aaqib Javed likely to become Pakistan's new white-ball head coach

Lahore, Nov 17 (IANS) Former pacer Aaqib Javed is in line to become Pakistan's new white-ball head coach ahead of the Zimbabwe tour, scheduled to begin on November 24.

As per a Geo News report, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering him for the role in the upcoming matches against Zimbabwe and beyond. The final decision is expected to be announced soon.

This development follows Gary Kirsten's resignation as head coach ahead of the ongoing tour of Australia, leaving a significant void in the team’s coaching structure.

In Kirsten’s absence, red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie doubled in as the interim coach for the limited-overs matches in Australia.

Meanwhile, Javed, currently a member of the PCB’s selection committee, has emerged as the leading candidate for the head coach role. His extensive coaching experience, which includes successful stints with domestic teams and in franchise cricket, as well as his deep understanding of Pakistan’s cricketing framework, make him a strong contender for the position as the team faces a demanding international schedule.

Pakistan’s upcoming cricket calendar features white-ball matches against Zimbabwe, consisting of three ODIs and as many T20Is, from November 24 to December 5. This will be followed by all format series against South Africa, including three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests, from December 10 to January 7.

Kirsten’s resignation earlier this month reportedly stemmed from differences with the PCB on several matters. He was reluctant to remain in Pakistan as stipulated in his contract, preferring instead to join the team shortly before series or tours. Additionally, Kirsten did not ensure his availability during and after the Champions Cup, despite being reminded of the contractual requirement to commit to 11 months of the year.

Kirsten also sought to influence central contract categories and threatened to withdraw from the Australia tour unless the PCB addressed the contract concerns of mental performance coach David Reid. The PCB’s recent decision to revamp the selection committee added to the friction. The new five-member panel, which excludes head coaches and the team captain, includes Javed, Aleem Dar, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, and Hassan Cheema.

