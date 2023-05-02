2 low-lying bridges in TN washed away in heavy rain

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) Two low-lying bridges in Tamil Nadu's Erode district were washed away due to flash floods caused by heavy rain on Tuesday.

Vehicle movement between Alamarathuvalasu and Ayyampalayam near Kavundapadi has been disrupted as a result.

According to the police, the heavy downpour led to the filling of the Rasankadnu tank which caused the bund to break and water entering farmlands and 60 houses.

The local police and fire personnel rescued all the inhabitants of the houses and relocated them to safe places.

U.V. Gjana Prakash, a farmer in Alamarathuvalasu, told IANS: "Heavy rains in Erode district since Monday morning has led to the water entering farmlands and destroying our crops. However, the water receded after one or two hours and we did not face many problems."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.