1st Test: Was thinking of a plan how to bat at that time, says Jaiswal

Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) Before the unbeaten 195-run stand between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja rescued India from 144/6 to reach 339/6 on day one of first Test against Bangladesh, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 56 was crucial in helping the hosts’ recover from early setbacks.

With the pitch in Chepauk being tricky initially for batting, left-handed opener Jaiswal said he was just thinking to have a plan on how to bat at that time. “It’s a really nice score (339/6 on day one), but with the batting we have, need to see how long we can bat, and add as much runs as we can.”

"I won’t say it was that difficult. I was just thinking to have my plan on how to bat at that time on the wicket. I was just trying to enjoy batting on the wicket. The way I was leaving the ball, it was quite good for me, and was really enjoying doing it,” said Jaiswal in a chat with broadcasters ahead of day two’s play.

On day one, a usually attacking Jaiswal showed another facet of his batting - the game to grind out. "I was just thinking where I can score if I get that opportunity and I was just going for it. It’s all about my mindset, how I want to play and what my team needs. I always think what is more important for my team. I think of that goal and try to execute what I can do," he added.

Jaiswal, who stitched a 62-run partnership with Rishabh Pant for the fourth wicket, signed off by saying the pitch hadn’t eased out for batting on day one. "I don’t think so the pitch eased out later on in the day. It wasn’t that easy, but I was just focusing on facing each ball and watch it carefully – that was what I as thinking in that moment."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.