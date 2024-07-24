17,500 people flee wildfires in Canada

Ottawa, July 24 (IANS) About 17,500 Albertans were out of their homes from the Jasper and nearby wildfires in western Canada, local media reported.

Everyone in Jasper National Park, the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies, along with residents of the Jasper townsite were ordered out late Monday night, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

The Albertan province, the Municipality of Jasper and Jasper National Park said on Tuesday that evacuation from the town and the park was "progressing well".

On Tuesday, British Columbia Wildfire was reporting 300 active wildfires, and Alberta Wildfire was reporting 176 active wildfires.

Thick smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia settled over Alberta, according to CTV News.

The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) in Calgary was rated as a 7 (high risk), with some locations, including Edmonton and Red Deer, reaching a 10+ (the highest rating on the AQHI scale), CTV News reported.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.