1.40 crore pilgrims visited Kashi Vishwanath Dham since Jan 11: Temple trust CEO

Varanasi, Feb 12 (IANS) The ancient city of Varanasi is witnessing an unprecedented influx of devotees as it prepares to host Naga Sadhus and saints ahead of Maha Shivratri.

Following their participation in Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh, revered saints have now arrived in the city, setting up a vibrant camp along the ghats of the River Ganga.

Their presence has drawn thousands of devotees who are heading toward the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Temple to offer prayers.

According to Hindu tradition, the ritual bath at the Kumbh is considered incomplete unless followed by a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. As a result, a massive wave of saints and pilgrims descended upon Varanasi, completing this sacred journey.

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, Executive Officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, stated that the temple has recorded an all-time high in devotees since its renovation, with 1.40 crore pilgrims offering prayers in the past month.

Maha Shivratri is a significant festival honouring Lord Shiva, observed on the fourteenth day of the first half of the lunar month of Phalguna, which falls on February 26 this year.

Talking to reporters, Mishra added, "During the Maha Kumbh, an unprecedented number of devotees have visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the city of Kashi as a whole. From January 11 to February 11, a record 1.40 crore devotees have visited the temple. To accommodate the massive crowd, all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth darshan experience."

Despite long queues lasting between two to four hours, Mishra noted that devotees remain enthusiastic. "If anyone faces any difficulty, the administration is actively assisting them," he said.

Elaborating on preparations for Maha Shivratri, Mishra explained, "The surge of devotees is expected to continue even after Maha Shivratri. The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Trust has made comprehensive arrangements, including medical facilities at four locations, multiple water counters, enhanced cleanliness measures, and provisions for light refreshments."

Special arrangements have been put in place to facilitate access for women with infants, the elderly, and the differently-abled.

"A dedicated team is ensuring that mothers carrying children receive priority darshan. Similarly, provisions are being made for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities," he said.

Addressing concerns about managing young children in large crowds, Mishra shared a unique initiative, "Our trust officials move around carrying toffees and chocolates in their vehicles to comfort children who may become restless. We make every effort to keep them happy and engaged."

He further expressed gratitude for the support received from both the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government.

"With the grace of Lord Vishwanath and under the leadership of the government, we have received largely positive feedback for our preparations so far," he added.

With the grand festival approaching, Varanasi is set to witness an even greater influx of devotees, reaffirming its spiritual and cultural significance in the country.

