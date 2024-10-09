11 rescued, 21 missing after boat accident in Nigeria

Abuja, Oct 9 (IANS) A total of 11 injured victims were rescued and 21 others were declared missing after two wooden boats collided in Nigeria's southwestern state of Lagos, the police said.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesman in Lagos, told the media on Tuesday that the two ferries, each carrying 16 passengers and crew, capsized in the middle of the lagoon after colliding at Imore, a town in the Amuwo-Odofin local government area, on Monday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

The victims were mostly traders, noted Hundeyin. He said emergency responders, including conventional and marine police and local divers, were swiftly mobilised to the scene and rescued 11 passengers who sustained injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Hundeyin said other victims remained unaccounted for while confirming that a rescue operation was underway. He added that an investigation into the incident had been launched.

Boat accidents are common in Nigeria, often due to overloading, adverse weather conditions, and operational errors.

