100 days dedicated to people's welfare: Ashish Sood highlights Delhi govt's achievements

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, on Wednesday, described the completion of 100 days of the BJP-led government as a significant milestone, emphasising that these days were devoted to the welfare of the people.

"These were 100 days of fulfilling our responsibility towards the underprivileged and 100 days of carrying out our duty. These were 100 days of opening pathways for poor children to access good schools," Sood said.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to social uplift, echoing the ethos of leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Marking the completion of 100 days in office, the Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, released a comprehensive ‘workbook’, outlining key welfare initiatives launched since assuming power.

The document underscores the administration’s focus on education, housing, healthcare, and empowerment of underprivileged communities.

Delhi government has announced the opening of schools aimed at providing quality education to children from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Additionally, digital libraries will be established in 250 schools, and modern language and science labs will be set up in 100 schools.

Minister Sood also announced the distribution of laptops to 1,200 meritorious students by September and free coaching for 2,200 students preparing for NEET and CUET examinations.

“A plan has been implemented within 100 days to provide free coaching to NEET and CUET aspirants,” he said.

In a major boost to urban infrastructure, the government is building 2,500 houses for the underprivileged and has allocated Rs 700 crore to improve sanitation in slum areas by constructing new toilets and bathing facilities. The effort aims to enhance the quality of life for residents living in informal settlements.

To ensure fair access to education, the administration facilitated 28,000 EWS admissions without any reported irregularities. Moreover, students from families with annual incomes up to Rs 3 lakh, previously excluded from aid, are now receiving scholarships under the new policy.

The 100-day report also highlights implementation of national schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat health initiative, Mahila Samman Yojana, and the Yamuna River cleaning campaign. The PM Surya Ghar Yojana has also been rolled out in Delhi to promote solar power adoption in urban homes.

Echoing the BJP's core philosophy of "Antyodaya", Minister Sood stated, “Our aim is the uplift of the poorest of the poor. This is a government inspired by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Modi, and committed to honest governance.”

