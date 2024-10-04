10 killed in truck-tractor collision in UP; PM Modi expresses condolences

Lucknow, Oct 4 (IANS) At least ten people were killed and three others injured after a truck collided with a tractor-trolley on GT Road at the Mirzapur-Varanasi border. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed their condolences to the bereaved families.

According to police reports, the tractor-trolley was carrying 13 labourers returning from construction work in the Bhadohi district when it was struck from behind by the truck, which reportedly lost control. The injured individuals have been referred to the Trauma Centre in Varanasi for treatment.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered regarding the accident, and legal proceedings are underway. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

PM Modi expressed deepest condolences on his social media 'X' on Friday and said, "The road accident in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in it. May God give them strength to bear this pain. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way."

CM Yogi also instructed district administration officials to ensure that the injured receive prompt and proper medical care, extending wishes for their swift recovery.

The UP CM also emphasised the need for expedited relief efforts at the accident site, urging officials to provide all necessary assistance to those affected.

Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, also expressed grief over the unfortunate incident in the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Patel wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

Earlier on August, 12, two men died and another was injured when their motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolly in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.