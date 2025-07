July 22, 2025

The AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment results are expected to be released today, July 22, 2025. According to the official schedule, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the Phase 1 seat allotment result. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, using their hall ticket number and date of birth. How to Check AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2025 Result?