Zendaya, Uorfi Javed inspire Janhvi: 'As actors we are encouraged to do method dressing'

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared that she is heavily inspired by American actress and singer Zendaya, as well as social media sensation Uorfi Javed, commending their creative fashion styles.

Janhvi, who recently wore an outfit inspired by a red cricket ball to promote 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' on Sunday, was asked by a fan in an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, "Is it true that you're copying Zendaya?"

The diva replied to the query, saying, "Yes, I think I'm very heavily inspired by what she did for her 'Challengers' and 'Dune: Part Two' promotions. And not just her, I think even Uorfi, how creative she is with her fashion."

Stressing more about the dressing and promotion outfits, Janhvi said: "I feel like as actors, we are all encouraged to kind of do method dressing or dress similar to your character when you are promoting a film. I have never really done it except for 'Dhadak', but when I saw her doing it and doing it so well and dressing according to the theme of the film, I realised as actors a good amount of attention is put on how we look and how we dress and if I can use that to bring attention back to my film so why not."

"I am really inspired by that and following in her footsteps," added Janhvi.

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' stars Rajkummar Rao alongside Janhvi and is directed by Sharan Sharma.

It is scheduled to release on May 31.

