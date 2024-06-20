Zareen Khan wants to explore raw, unconventional roles to harness her potential

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan has lauded the web series 'Panchayat 3' and expressed her desire to work in stories and roles that bring out her true potential.

Heaping praise on the show, Zareen said: "A show like 'Panchayat' is such an escape from the usual thriller and action genres that are dominating the OTT space. We need more of these shows.”

Hoping to find such unconventional roles, the actress said: “I hope I get to be a part of such a world. Getting to explore raw and unconventional roles that bring my true potential to the forefront is something that I would really like to get into!!"

The 37-year-old actress, who has worked in Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, and Tamil films, made her Bollywood debut in 2010 in the epic film 'Veer' alongside Salman Khan, portraying the role of a princess.

Following 'Veer', Zareen gained attention for her appearance in the popular track 'Character Dheela' from the Salman Khan-starrer 'Ready' in 2011. She then featured in films like 'Housefull 2' and made her Tamil cinema debut with the song 'Malgove' in 'Naan Rajavaga Pogiren'.

In 2014, she starred in the Punjabi film 'Jatt James Bond' and made a comeback in Hindi cinema with the 2015 erotic thriller 'Hate Story 3'.

Zareen was last seen on screen in 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' directed by Harish Vyas. The film, also featuring Anshuman Jha, Ravi Khanvilkar, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Nitin Sharma, explores the friendship between Veer Pratap Randhawa, a gay man, and Mansi Dubey, a lesbian woman, during a road trip.

