Two empty train coaches catch fire in Secunderabad

Hyderabad, June 20 (IANS) Two train coaches caught fire near Secunderabad Railway Station here on Thursday, police said.

Thick smoke was seen billowing out of two spare AC coaches parked at Mettuguda near South Central Railway (SCR) headquarters Rail Nilayam.

Firefighting personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

There were no casualties in the incident as there was no one in the coaches parked at the washing line.

The firefighters had to use ladders to reach the affected coaches and stop the fire from spreading to other coaches parked there.

The cause of the fire was not known.

