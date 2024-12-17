Yuva Kabaddi Series: Intense Day 4 ends with back-to-back nail-biters that ended in tie

Coimbatore, Dec 17 (IANS) The 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series delivered yet another exhilarating day of action as Division 3 matches on Day 4 lived up to expectations at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday. The day saw two ties, dominant table-topping performances, and gripping finishes that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The day began with a 24-24 tie between Himalayan Tahrs and Konark Kings. Table-toppers Tahrs dominated early but faced a strong comeback from the Kings, who nearly snatched the win. Tahrs secured a tie with two last-minute points. Mayank Saini, coming on as a substitute, impressed with six raid points, while Mithun Singh and Lovepreet Singh added three tackle points each. For the Kings, Rajesh Dehury led the charge with five raid points, while their defense put in a collective effort to stay competitive.

The second game produced another stalemate as Dehradun Dynamos and Vasco Vipers played out a 22-22 draw. Both teams stayed evenly matched throughout the contest. For the Dynamos, Subham Deshwal starred with nine raid points, while Prakash Jagwan contributed four tackle points. The Vipers saw Abhishek shine with nine raid points, and Jai Hind was a defensive rock, notching a High 5 with six tackle points.

Himalayan Tahrs returned to action in their second game and reaffirmed their top position with a commanding 32-21 victory over Indore Invincibles. Mayank Saini, promoted to the starting lineup, delivered a stellar Super 10, amassing 15 raid points. Shivansh Thakur was brilliant in defense with six tackle points, while Raman Singh provided crucial support. For Indore, Ritik top-scored with nine points, but a lack of support let the team down.

The fourth game of the day was a one-sided affair as Ladakh Wolves secured their first win of the tournament, defeating Ranchi Rangers 41-27. Sandeep Singh registered a Super 10, while substitute Rajan Singh Manhas starred in defense with a High 5. Despite Monu Kumar and Rahul Kumar also recording High 5s for Ranchi, their poor raiding performance cost them dearly, handing them a fourth consecutive defeat.

The final game of the day provided a nail-biting finish. Tadoba Tigers clinched a thrilling 50-44 win over Chambal Challengers after both teams were level with just two minutes to go. The Tigers’ all-round raiding unit, including Shrikant Raut, Rushikesh Tiwale, and Abhishek Nimbalkar, ensured the win, while Aniket Gawande dominated the defense with a High 5, registering seven tackle points.

For Chambal, Sujit Sonkar, coming off the bench, notched a brilliant Super 10 with 14 raid points, while Rahul Kumar contributed a High 5. Despite an all-round effort from Hemant Sinha, a lack of consistent support left Chambal short of victory.

