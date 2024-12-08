YSR Congress slams Chandrababu Naidu-led govt for failures in education sector

Amaravati, Dec 8 (IANS) The opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh has criticised the TDP-led coalition government for its failures in the education sector.

The party alleged that the government has neglected reforms, lacks a clear vision, and reduced the "Mega Parents' Day" event to a political drama.

Speaking to the media in Proddatur, YSR Congress spokesperson Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy described the government's recent "Mega Parents' Day" as a publicity stunt, claiming it provided no real benefits to students.

He criticised the dismantling of impactful initiatives introduced under Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership, including the Nadu-Nedu programme, English-medium education, and the CBSE curriculum.

Sivaprasad emphasised that while YSR Congress invested Rs 100 crore in schools in his constituency, the current administration failed to allocate even minimal funds for educational development.

In Bapatla, YSR Congress leader and former Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi labeled CM Chandrababu Naidu’s "Mega Meet" as a political event with no tangible outcomes.

He criticised the Chief Minister for ignoring key issues like fee reimbursement, the delayed "Thalli Ki Vandanam" scheme, and the pending development of Bapatla Medical College.

Raghupathi alleged that the event excluded important stakeholders to avoid questioning the government's failures.

Both leaders slammed the TDP coalition government for prioritising propaganda over genuine reforms, undermining public schools, and failing students.

YSR Congress reaffirmed its commitment to advancing educational reforms and called on the government to prioritise meaningful actions over hollow political events.

Earlier, former minister Merugu Nagarjuna criticised N. Chandrababu Naidu's "Mega Parents Meet" as a mere drama to cover up his government's failures in the education sector.

He slammed Chandrababu Naidu for neglecting government schools and students' welfare while promoting private institutions.

He highlighted that the coalition government has piled up dues of Rs 3,900 crore in fee reimbursements and scholarships, leaving thousands of underprivileged students struggling.

Nagarjuna questioned Chandrababu Naidu's commitment to education, labeling the meeting as an attempt to divert attention from his administration’s disastrous policies.

He highlighted key achievements of the previous YSR Congress government, such as the Nadu-Nedu initiative, which modernised over 45,000 schools and hostels with a Rs 12,000 crore investment.

Programmes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, and Vasathi Deevena provided financial support and incentives to students, helping many families access quality education.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.