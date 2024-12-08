B’desh heading for genocide, situation must be brought under control: ISKCON

Kolkata, Dec 8 (IANS) A senior official of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) said on Sunday that Bangladesh would head towards a major genocide in the coming days if the situation is not brought under control.

Vice President and spokesman of ISKCON-Kolkata Radharaman Das said that several videos are surfacing from Bangladesh where fundamentalists are seen instigating the common people claiming that the time has come to “slaughter” the associates of ISKCON.

“They are claiming that ISCON is like cancer and that it can be eliminated only by cutting it out. Such fundamentalists, who have a large number of followers on their social media accounts are issuing such appeals to their followers. The videos by such fundamentalists are being viewed by a large number of people,” claimed Das.

Das further claimed that one such fundamentalist religious leader in Bangladesh is moving to different pockets of Bangladesh in his private jet.

“He is going to places and telling his followers that it is time that the ISKCON devotees and followers be nabbed and slaughtered,” Das claimed.

He also said that if such fundamentalists are allowed to spread such hate messages freely the situation in Bangladesh will worsen further.

“They are virtually instigating the common people to go for a virtual genocide. If people in Bangladesh are inspired by their appeals and start acting then even the Bangladesh Army and Police would not be able to bring the situation under control. In that case, there are possibilities of genocide there,” Das said.

He also said that another temple located in Dhaka district in Bangladesh was set on fire on Saturday in the early morning hours.

“Some people came and gutted the entire temple by using petrol. The idols of the deities were also vandalised. All such things are happening because such fundamentalist leaders are moving to places and making such provocative statements against ISKCON. So the first necessity is to arrest such fundamentalists. Unless they are controlled, Bangladesh will be heading for a major genocide,” Das claimed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.