Youth must transform ideas into reality for a Viksit Bharat: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Youth must transform ideas into reality for Viksit Bharat, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Sunday.

He was speaking at a dinner hosted for a group of around 100 students from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on the sidelines of the ongoing "National Youth Festival 2025", organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

“Programmes like the National Youth Festival 2025 provide young individuals with an unparalleled national platform to channel their creativity, aspirations, and energy into tangible contributions toward a developed India,” said Singh.

Underscoring the importance of youth-driven initiatives in shaping India’s developmental journey, the MoS called upon youth in the state to explore regional resources for livelihood and startup opportunities.

“The involvement of youth from these regions is a testament to their eagerness to contribute to India’s growth story. Your ideas and actions have the potential to bring about transformative changes not only for your communities but for the entire nation,” Singh said.

He also highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Science and Technology to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among youth.

Singh emphasised how these programmes have catalysed the growth of startups, particularly in Jammu & Kashmir, where young entrepreneurs have ventured into fields like lavender cultivation under the Aroma Mission.

The MoS urged the youth to explore opportunities in areas such as biotechnology, agritech, and renewable energy, while assuring the students that the Ministry of Science and Technology would provide them with full support.

“Focus on harnessing innovation and technology to address pressing challenges and use their participation in the festival as an opportunity to engage with diverse perspectives from across the country,” the Minister said.

The "National Youth Festival 2025", being held in New Delhi from January 10-12, celebrates the energy and potential of India’s youth. It serves as a vibrant forum for young leaders to voice their ideas, collaborate on solutions for national development, and align with India’s collective vision of progress.

