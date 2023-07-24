Yogi calls for protection of religious places, properties in UP

Gorakhpur (UP), July 24 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to people to protect religious places as well as, public and private properties.

Speaking at the Vyaspeeth on the conclusion of the week-long Shri Shiv Mahapuran Katha organised at Mansarovar Temple located in Andhiyari Bagh, in association with Gorakhnath Temple, Yogi Adityanath said, “Ten to 12 years ago, the Mansarovar temple had become completely dilapidated. However, with the awakening of social consciousness, the devotees of Gorakhpur took up the task of its conservation and the temple was renovated.”

“Devotees from North to South and East to West have been receiving supernatural blessings from the twelve Jyotirlingas since time immemorial. Our saints have taught us to see Lord Shiva even in the pebbles. By worshiping Lord Shiva, we get inspiration to work for the welfare of others along with ourselves,” he added.

According to the chief minister, it is a good fortune to enjoy the story of Lord Shiva in the Shukla Paksha of the holy month of Shravan.

In Greater India, from Kailash to Rameshwaram, from Vaidyanath Dham in the East to Somnath Dham in the West, the holy places of Lord Bholenath have been centers of awakening of spiritual and cultural unity since ancient times, he said.

The chief minister also described Kanwar Yatra during Sawan as an excellent example of cultural and social unity, which brings together youth, women and men of every section to perform Jalabhishek of Mahadev as an expression of divine devotion.

Yogi Adityanath also performed Rudrabhishek at Mansarovar temple.

After performing Rudrabhishek of Lord Mahadev, he worshipped all the deities and prayed for the welfare of the people.

