Yogi Adityanath hands out appointment letters to 5,000 youths; launches projects worth Rs 705cr

Lucknow, Aug 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to more than 5,000 youth under the mega employment and loan fair in Aligarh on Wednesday. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation of 305 development projects, worth Rs 705 crore, aimed at the overall development of Aligarh district.

Listing out development as the top priority of his government, the Chief Minister said that prior to 2017, the state grappled with an identity crisis that no longer was the case.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh is recognised as one of the leading states in the country. Therefore, we must ensure that this progress continues," he said while addressing an event in Aligarh.

CM Adityanath emphasised that development is indispensable, and employment naturally follows from it, with security being its cornerstone.

He also highlighted that employment fairs, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are being held across the state, providing youth with opportunities in the private sector.

As part of the district-level mega 'Rozgar Mela', over 63 companies and firms issued appointment letters to more than 5,000 youth across various positions.

Loans exceeding Rs 35 crore were granted to eligible individuals and MSME units through various schemes.

Moreover, tablets and smartphones were distributed to over 1,500 students under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana.

Notably, in the past 7.5 years of Yogi Adityanath administration, over 6.5 lakh youth have secured government jobs.

Additionally, more than 3.75 lakh youth have been connected to employment through contracts. The private sector and MSMEs have provided jobs to two crore people.

Furthermore, loans exceeding Rs 1.08 lakh crore have been distributed to the state's youth through various schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Swarojgar Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Startup, ODOP, MSME, and Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana.

The Chief Minister also performed the 'Annaprashan' ceremony for two infants, during the event.

Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh, present at the event, said that the BJP is committed to a robust agenda of development, as against the Opposition, which routinely engages in destructive propaganda.

