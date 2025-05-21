'YASHODA AI': NCW's unique pan-India campaign to make women tech-savvy

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW), led by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, is set to launch a unique campaign on Thursday to inform and familiarise lakhs of women with digital literacy and also to impart training for securing themselves from cyber threats.

The one-of-a-kind digital awareness programme titled 'YASHODA AI' will kick off from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on May 22 and will see a series of impactful programmes over the next few days for making women tech-savvy.

NCW chief Rahatkar will participate in a series of programmes aimed at strengthening women-centric initiatives.

The 'Yashoda AI Campaign' will be launched at Bareilly's Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, and over the next few days and months, it will train women in urban as well as rural areas across the country in Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and digital literacy.

"The aim of YASHODA AI (Your AI Sakhi for Shaping Horizons with Digital Awareness) is to reach every corner of the country and make women technically proficient. In the first phase, the commission aims to benefit more than 2 lakh women," said a statement from the NCW.

The pan-India campaign will run through schools and colleges and seek to educate and empower women from wide-ranging sections, including Self Help Group (SHG) members, ASHA workers, teachers, government employees and panchayat representatives by providing training in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The campaign, a brainchild of NCW chief Rahatkar, aims to make women active participants in the AI drive and also take technology to the unprivileged for expediting their emancipation.

Through 'YASHODA AI', women will not only be taught about technology use but also empowered digitally. They will be given focused training on AI tools. Participants will also be provided with course material in local languages, workshops, and practical knowledge on using digital tools.

Women will be trained to become 'AI Sakhi', who will not only helm their families in the digital age but also become a key contributor to Digital India. The move is part of NCW's resolve to contribute to the mission of developed India.

