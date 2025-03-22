XG bags ‘Best Visual Effects’ and ‘Performance of the Year’ at MTV VMAJ Awards

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Hiphop/R&B-inspired girl group XG bagged two awards at the MTV VMAJ. They were titled the ‘Best Visual Effects’ and ‘Performance of the Year’ during the awards.

Sharing their excitement, the members revealed, “When it comes to performing, we’ve always valued teamwork and unity above all else, so this means a lot to us!”

They further expressed their joy at the first award in an XG-style, adding, “We believe that aliens reside in every part of us, so we’re going to give our all in this performance!”

Additionally, XGALX CEO & Executive Producer JAKOPS (SIMON) received the newly established “Best Producer” award.

The members took a moment on stage to celebrate the achievement, saying, “Congratulations to our producer, JAKOPS (SIMON), on winning Best Producer! We’re always so grateful to have you!” Their heartfelt message was met with loud applause from the audience.

During their MTV VMAJ live performance, the girls made everyone groove on ‘WOKE UP’, their first all-rap song, which held the No.1 spot on the Billboard Global Japan Songs Excl. Additionally, they also performed the ‘IS THIS LOVE’ number, which was released on March 7.

Before their live performance, XG walked the red carpet at the MTV VMAJ pre-show, stealing the spotlight in Alexander Wang’s archive collection. The members graced the runway with confidence, dressed in bold black and silver ensembles, embodying the brand’s signature edge.

At the moment, XG is on their first world tour, titled, "The first HOWL’’.

As part of the tour, the girls will make stops in China with shows in March (Hangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, and Chengdu), and Latin America in April (São Paulo and Mexico City), followed by the recently announced tour finale at Tokyo Dome.

In addition to this, XG will make history by becoming the only Japanese artist to perform at Coachella 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.