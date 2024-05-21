Wrestling: I was told there will be trials...will discuss now, says Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya has expressed his disappointment over the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) latest decision to not hold trials to select grapplers for the 2024 Games. On Tuesday afternoon, the seven-member selection committee -- headed by WFI president Sanjay Singh -- announced that the wrestlers who have secured the Olympic quota will travel to Paris and represent India at the multi-sport extravaganza.

Commenting on this, Ravi Dahiya shared his thoughts with IANS, saying, "I don't know what to say. I got to know about this news at 4 pm. I was told there will be trials...will discuss them now. I was injured earlier but now I am fine."

Asked about his future course of action, a dejected sound Ravi refused to comment further.

Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Reetika Hooda (76kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), and Anshu Malik (57kg) have qualified in the Women's competition while only Aman Sherawat (57kg) has earned the quota in men's freestyle competition.

It meant the end of the road for Dahiya who was looking to challenge his Chhatrasal Stadium partner Aman in selection trials. Earlier, a half-fit Dahiya had lost to Aman in the selection trials for the two qualification competitions for the Paris Olympics.

WFI’s latest announcement can ignite unrest among the young wrestlers, and it is believed that some can move to court to challenge the decision.

For the record, the WFI had earlier said that trials will take place and the best team will be picked for the Olympics. But the U-turn left many confused.

