WPL 2025: Full credit to MI for the way they executed their plans, says DC coach Batty

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) After Delhi Capitals suffered their third straight defeat in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) final, head coach Jonathan Batty credited Mumbai Indians for the way in which they bowled and executed their plans to win the 2025 season at the Brabourne Stadium.

Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, and N Shree Charani each bagged two wickets to restrict MI to 149/7 in 20 overs. But barring Marizanne’s 40, and Jemimah Rodrigues’ 30, none of the DC batters stepped up to the occasion as they eventually made 141/9 in their 20 overs.

"We’ve had three great seasons finishing at the top of the table. We’ve played some exceptional cricket, but everyone is hurt right now. 99% of the time, you back yourself to chase 150 on that wicket, but full credit to Mumbai for the way they bowled and executed their plans.

"It was such a tight game to lose by just eight runs, which is effectively two boundaries. We lost by two balls in the end. It could have gone either way. There’s always a winner and a loser, and unfortunately, we ended up on the losing side for the third time," said Batty.

For MI, captain Harmanpreet Kaur's counterattacking 44-ball 66 proved to be a match-defining knock. She was well-supported by tournament’s leading run-getter Nat Sciver-Brunt making 30 off 28 balls as the duo shared a pivotal 89-run stand.

"With players like Harmanpreet and Nat Sciver-Brunt, a lot of planning went into it and I thought we actually kept them calm for a while there, especially Sciver-Brunt. She had a great tournament scoring over 500 runs, so we have been planning about her and executed them really well today. Harmanpreet was fantastic, her innings was probably the difference between the two teams," added Batty.

He also had words of praise for Delhi Capitals’ skipper Meg Lanning, who’s led Australia to a many World Cup wins. "She’s been brilliant. Meg has thrived in the captaincy role, leading this wonderful group of players so well for three years. She’s played exceptionally at times throughout the tournament," concluded Batty.

