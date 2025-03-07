Women participation in India’s semiconductor sector to reach 35 pc by 2030

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Women representation in the semiconductor sector in India is projected to rise from 25 per cent in 2025 to 35 per cent by 2030, a report showed on Friday.

Women currently comprise a fourth of India's 220,000-strong chip design and engineering workforce but this figure is expected to surpass 30 per cent by 2027, according to the report by NLB Services, a leading global technology and digital talent solutions provider.

The gender gap in India’s semiconductor sector can be bridged through upskilling programmes, pay parity, and inclusive employee benefits such as maternity leave, career break support, flexible work options and project-based roles.

Amid India's fast-growing semiconductor sector — expected to reach $79.20 billion by FY31, the global industry is poised to become a trillion-dollar market by the end of the decade.

This growth presents unprecedented opportunities for talent, with the Indian semiconductor sector projected to generate 1 million jobs by 2026.

However, reaching this scale demands a more inclusive workforce as the industry cannot thrive alone as a male-dominated field. Women's participation will be essential in propelling its growth and innovation, the report mentioned.

"There is a need for both mindset and infrastructural shifts to increase the participation of women. This implies that gender-neutral policies and equal opportunities need to be prioritised. Additionally, infrastructural shifts in the form of worker housing, healthcare facilities, and efficient transport will also play a pivotal role in attracting and retaining skilled workforce,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

“Collaboration between the government and private sector will be key in building safe, sustainable, and worker-friendly environments. As India accelerates its electronics manufacturing ambitions, integrating women into the design and manufacturing ecosystem will be essential,” he mentioned.

In the chip semiconductor fabrication, men and women engage stands at 60:40 (men to women); Chip design is at 70:30, ATMP (assembly, testing, marking and packaging) stands at 80:20, and so forth.

Bridging this divide is essential for building a sustainable and diverse semiconductor ecosystem in India, the report mentioned.

With the right initiatives in place, India has the potential to bridge the gender gap and significantly increase women’s representation in the semiconductor sector, it added.

