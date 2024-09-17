A woman whose family fought for Afzal Guru was made Delhi CM, says Swati Maliwal

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Soon after the Aam Aadmi Party named Atishi for the post of Chief Minister of Delhi, Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal expressed strong disapproval saying that this was a sad day for Delhi, and also termed her as the 'dummy CM’.

Maliwal took to X and wrote in Hindi (translated), “Today is a very sad day for Delhi. Today, a woman whose family fought a long battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from being hanged is being made the Chief Minister of Delhi. Her parents wrote mercy petitions to the Honorable President to save terrorist Afzal Guru. According to them, Afzal Guru was innocent and was framed as part of a political conspiracy. Although Atishi Marlena is just a 'dummy CM', still this issue is related to the security of the country. May God protect Delhi!”

Maliwal’s comments came after Atishi was unanimously chosen to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as the next Chief Minister on Tuesday.

Minister Gopal Rai, while briefing the press, said that Atishi got unanimous support at the AAP legislature party meeting, and added that she would be the next Delhi CM till the next Assembly elections.

Gopal Rai further told the media that Arvind Kejriwal will visit the Delhi L-G office at around 4.30 p.m. and tender his resignation. Following this, the party will stake a claim for the next government formation under Atishi.

While sharing the details of the change of guard in Delhi, Gopal Rai also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Centre for plotting AAP’s downfall.

Atishi holds key portfolios in the Delhi government such as Education and Public Works Department. An Oxford University alumnus and a Rhodes scholar, Atishi has worked extensively in the AAP's flagship exercise to overhaul education in Delhi's schools.

The Kalkaji MLA became a minister after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in the alleged liquor scam case.

