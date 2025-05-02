Why Divyanka Tripathi’s father broke down in tears during his 70th birthday celebrations

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently shared a touching moment from her father’s 70th birthday celebration in Bhopal, where emotions ran high as he broke down in tears.

Surrounded by loved ones, the milestone occasion turned into an unforgettable memory filled with love, gratitude, and heartfelt sentiments. On Friday, Divyanka posted a heartwarming video from her father’s birthday celebration, giving fans a glimpse into the emotional and love-filled gathering held in Bhopal. The video shows her father, Narendra Tripathi, cutting a beautifully decorated cake, surrounded by family members who showered him with affection and warm wishes.

One of the most touching moments in the video captures Divyanka’s father becoming overwhelmed with emotion and breaking down in tears. In a beautiful gesture of support, Divyanka’s husband, Vivek Dahiya, is seen walking up to him and wrapping him in a warm, comforting hug.

Sharing this heartfelt video, the ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actor wrote in the caption, “Papa's 70th Birthday. We celebrated the life of our favourite person last week in Bhopal. There's no better feeling than being with your family. (You can watch more in our vlog).”

Last week, the 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' actress dropped a happy family selfie featuring the entire clan, clicked by Vivek Dahiya. She also posted a short video of her family waving at the camera. Divyanka captioned it, “Family scenes... The foundations of nostalgia!.”

Work-wise, Divyanka and Vivek recently made an appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, where they were candidly asked about their relatively low presence on social media platforms. The actress stated, “We’re really into our own world. When it comes to Instagram and other social media, we feel like we have to put in extra effort. We do understand that we receive a lot of love, and we want to reciprocate that—but it takes a lot of effort. So sometimes we just think, “Let’s make a reel and post it,” because we also feel a sense of responsibility.”

Divyanka Tripathi rose to fame with the television drama “Banoo Main Teri Dulhann,” which aired between 2006 and 2009. The show earned her widespread recognition. She later appeared in shows like “Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale” and the long-running daily soap “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.”

