'Which country?': Sandeep Dikshit mocks Arvind Kejriwal's claims of 'saving the nation'

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) As AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that he is "fighting to save the country," Congress candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Sandeep Dikshit, sharply countered the claim on Tuesday, accusing him of only enriching his party and committing various scams, including the controversial liquor policy.

Talking to IANS, Dikshit questioned Kejriwal's integrity, saying: "Which country is he saving? When you swindled Rs 2,000 crore in the liquor policy, were you saving the country? When you claimed you wouldn’t buy a bungalow and instead moved into a luxurious Rs 30-32 crore palace, were you saving the country? When you were secretly helping the BJP win in Haryana, Goa, and Uttarakhand, were you saving the country? And when you failed to clean the drains, failed to provide water, and polluted Delhi’s air, were you saving the country then?"

He further accused Kejriwal of only increasing the wealth of his party through such actions. "The country is much bigger than that, and every citizen contributes to saving the country. Kejriwal has done nothing but commit scams like the liquor policy."

Dikshit also claimed that people were disillusioned with the AAP government and were now seeking change.

"People feel they haven’t had a real MLA for the last ten years. They were hopeful when Kejriwal became Chief Minister, but they feel cheated now. Even basic tasks couldn't be addressed. Just look at this street here - waterlogged cement roads in the NDMC area. If this is the state of the NDMC area, imagine what the rest of Delhi must be like. People are yearning for change. They want an MLA who stays close to them and at least tries to solve their problems."

"When work is done, Kejriwal takes the credit, but when things go wrong, he blames others. This will no longer work. People want a change."

Delhi's Assembly elections are set for February 5, with the vote count scheduled for February 8, according to the Election Commission. As of January 6, there are 1.55 crore voters in Delhi, including 83.49 lakh male voters, 71.74 lakh female voters, and 25.89 lakh young voters.

