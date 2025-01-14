Congress guarantees better law and order in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) All India Congress Committee social media and digital platform chairperson Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP together have made Delhi the 'Crime Capital' of the country.



Addressing the media, she said that in 2013 when the Congress government was in power in the national Capital, around 80,184 criminal cases were filed in Delhi and now the crime graph has almost trebled with 3,00,429 cases being registered in 2024.

Despite such a high number of criminal cases, crime does not seem to be an election issue for the AAP and the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections, she said.

She said that women and children have been bearing the brunt of most of the assaults, and women now dread stepping out of homes, fearing for their safety.

Shrinate said that according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), women face two assaults every hour and 40 in a day. She said that when the Congress comes back to power in Delhi, law and order will be a priority issue to be tackled on a war footing.

Earlier, former Delhi Minister Dr Narendra Nath flagged off five LED screen vans, which will tour all the 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi, to tell the voters about the Congress’ guarantees.

The vans will also highlight the failure of the Kejriwal government in fulfilling the promises made to the people in carrying out the city’s development over the last 10 years.

“10 saal se ruke vikas ko aage badane ke liye Congress hai jaruri (Congress is necessary to take forward the development that has been stalled for 10 years)”, the tagline on the vans proclaims.

Prominent among those present at the launch of the LED screen vans were AICC national spokesperson Abhay Dubey, Sidharth Rao, Jatin Sharma, Tasveer Solanki, spokespersons Asma Tasleem, Rashmi Singh Miglani and Dr Arun Aggarwal.

The vans will take the promises of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav to the people across all the 70 Assembly constituencies, including the Rs 2,500 per month promised to women under the 'Pyari Didi Yojna', Rs 25 lakh free health insurance scheme to all residents and Rs 8,500 per month stipend for educated, unemployed youth.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.