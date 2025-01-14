PM Modi to dedicate three cutting-edge naval combatants to nation on Wednesday

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate three frontline naval combatants -- INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer -- equipped with cutting-edge technology, to the nation during their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The military warships INS Nilgiri and INS Surat are set to boost the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy.

The commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realising India’s vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, is among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities. It can operate a wide range of helicopters, including Chetak, ALH, Sea King, and the newly inducted MH-60R.

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates. The warship is equipped with advanced weaponry and systems, including eight BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India’s growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.

In an another event, PM Modi will inaugurate Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an ISKCON project in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The project, spread over nine acres, includes a temple with several deities, a Vedic education centre, proposed museums and auditorium, healing centre, among others. It aims to promote universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony through Vedic teachings.

