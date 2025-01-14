Bachchan gilrs travels in the endless white of salt desert

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Navya Naveli Nanda has taken off to Gujarat to spend some quality time with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. The Bachchan girls are enjoying a gala time in the white salt desert of Rann of Kutch.

Sharing a few sneak peeks from their recent family vacay, Navya Naveli Nanda took to her official Instagram and dropped a string of pictures of her time there. She further posted another set of holiday stills in the stories section of her IG. One of the pictures shows Navya Naveli Nanda hugging her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Meanwhile, another photo features her posing in the middle of the road.

Navya Naveli Nanda previously posted a couple of photographs with Jaya Bachchan as well, however, she later deleted the post and reshared another set of pictures.

In the meantime, the granddaughter of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is a student at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad. She enrolled in a BPGP MBA course at the institute last year. Recently, she dropped an insight into her day at the campus with her friends from the institute on social media.

Showing her admiration for the campus, Navya Naveli Nanda penned on Instagram, "Best campus with the best people." She further posted some photos with her batchmates at IIM (Ahmedabad) where she was seen dressed in a black sweatshirt, along with brown pants. Reacting to the post, her mother wrote in the caption, "(What are you eating?)"

Despite coming from a family of actors, Navya Naveli Nanda holds a special passion for entrepreneurship. Back in 2021, she came up with "Project Naveli" in an attempt to fight gender inequality across the country. In addition to this, she is also the host of the popular podcast, "What The Hell Navya" where she can be seen speaking on various topics with Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Jaya Bachchan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.