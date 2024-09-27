When Saif Ali Khan was asked to choose between his supposed debut movie and then girlfriend

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is set to make his Telugu debut with the upcoming film 'Devara: Part 1', once had to choose between his debut film and his then girlfriend.

An old video of the actor from the 1990s has resurfaced on social media, and it shows Saif in conversation with two interviewers, as he spoke about his "moral choice" in his debut film.

Elsewhere during the interview, the actor also pulled the legs of the interviewers as he appeared to be in a mood to have some fun.

He started off by talking about the subjective nature of struggle, and how it can play out differently for different people.

He said, "What does struggle mean? It means you sit in a rickshaw, and roam around the offices of the studios in search of work. My struggle was different. I was thrown out of my first film. The director of the film told me to choose between the film and my then girlfriend. That was a moral choice."

However, the actor, who is currently married to Bollywood royalty Kareena Kapoor Khan, didn't reveal the name of his then girlfriend.

He then asked the interviewers, "How do you say moral choice in Hindi?"

When one of the interviewers told him, "Dharamsankat," Saif reiterated with a loud chuckle, "Yeah dharamsankat!"

He then engaged in a fun banter with the interviewers as during another question, the interviewer was interrupted by the producer of the show.

Saif picked on it, and pulled the legs of the interviewers, calling them "Robots, who pick stuff from air".

And guess who one of the interviewers was.

It was Ikhlaque Khan, who would later star in films like 'Gully Boy' as the father of Alia Bhatt's character of Safeena, and as the father of Farhan Akhtar's character in 'Dil Dhadakane Do'.

Saif is known for his dark humour, and some dry humour.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.