When Govinda went to 'Vaishno devi' to pray for his sister

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek on Thursday dropped a heartwarming video of his maternal uncle and Bollywood star Govinda, revealing how the latter had prayed to Goddess Vaishno Devi for the birth of a son for his sister.

Taking to Instagram, Krushna, who has 1.7 million followers, shared a throwback snippet of the talk show 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai', hosted by actor Suresh Oberoi.

Govinda had appeared on the show, along with his wife Sunita Ahuja.

The video shows Krushna dancing with Govinda on the popular track 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. We can see Krushna saying, "Mere lie mama ne mannat na maangi hoti to mai aaj yaha khada hi nahi hota." (If my uncle had not prayed for me, I would not have been standing here today).

Suresh is heard saying, "Apni behen ke lie mannat maangi thi inhone ki agar unhe beta hoga to apne kaandhe pe uthakar unko Vaishno Devi le kar jaunga." (He had made a vow to his sister that if she had a son, he would carry him on his shoulders and take him to 'Vaishno Devi'.)

The video further shows Govinda saying, "ye hua to har taraf khushi fail gayi... Mai 2-3 saal din raat kaam karta reh gaya. Ek din maine kaha mannat to leli, bacha bhi mil gaya sister ko, mai gaya nhi mata rani ke pas mujhe paap lagega." (Krushna was born and there was happiness all around in our home. I kept working day and night for 2-3 years. One day I said, I have vowed to my sister, a child is also born, but I did not went to Vaishno Devi).

"Tab tak ye 3-4 saal ka ho gaya. Inko jab maine kandhe pe chadhaya Vaishno Devi me aur saamne pahadi dekhi to mai baithne laga. Waha kayi bhakt aye the unhone mujhe support dia," Govinda added. (By then Krushna was 3-4 years old. I made him sit on my shoulders, and looked at Vaishno Devi and saw the mountains in front of me. There was a miracle, as many devotees present there supported me).

On the personal front, Krushna has a younger sister-actress Arti Singh. He is married to actress Kashmira Shah.

Krushna was last seen in various characters in the celebrity chat show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', hosted by Kapil Sharma. He is currently seen in 'Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment'.

He next has 'Welcome To The Jungle' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.