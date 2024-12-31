West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen sidelined with fractured foot

London, Dec 31 (IANS) West Ham United confirmed a significant blow to their season with the news that captain Jarrod Bowen has sustained a fractured foot. The injury occurred during the Hammers’ 0-5 loss against Liverpool at London Stadium on Sunday. Bowen’s early exit followed a challenge by Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. Despite the intensity of the tackle, referee Anthony Taylor did not issue a yellow card to the Argentine.

"West Ham United can confirm Jarrod Bowen sustained a fractured foot injury in Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool. The injury to his left foot, picked up in the first half at London Stadium, will sideline the Hammers captain heading into the New Year,” read the statement by the club.

The injury to Bowen, a pivotal figure in West Ham’s squad, adds to the mounting challenges for manager Julen Lopetegui. Ending 2024 with a demoralizing defeat, the Hammers had previously enjoyed a four-match unbeaten run that hinted at improved fortunes. However, the loss of their captain comes at a critical juncture, as the team prepares to face reigning champions Manchester City in their first match of 2025 next Saturday.

Jarrod Bowen has been a pivotal figure for West Ham United in the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Before his injury, he made 19 league appearances, scoring 5 goals and providing 4 assists. This equates to a goal involvement of 0.49 per 90 minutes, underscoring his significant contribution to the team's attacking endeavors. Bowen's performances have been instrumental in West Ham's campaign, and his absence due to injury will be felt by the team.

Currently sitting in 13th place in the Premier League, West Ham must now navigate the demanding January fixtures without their talisman. Bowen has been a consistent performer for the Hammers.

