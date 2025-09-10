World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: 5 Ways to Support a Friend in Need

World Suicide Prevention Day is a reminder that small acts of care can make a big difference. Suicide remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and in India, growing awareness around mental health is slowly breaking barriers of silence and stigma. On this day, experts stress that support from friends and loved ones can often provide the lifeline someone needs. Here are five ways you can be there for a friend who may be struggling.

Start the conversation

A gentle question such as “How are you really feeling?” can open up space for honesty. Many people find it difficult to admit they are struggling, but being asked directly can make them feel seen.

Listen without judgment

If a friend chooses to share, your role is not to lecture or minimize their feelings. Just listening, patiently and without interruption, helps them feel less alone. Avoid phrases like “It’s just a phase” or “Stay positive,” which may sound dismissive.

Encourage professional help

In India, stigma often keeps people from seeking therapy or medical advice. Remind your friend that professional help is normal and necessary. Offer to research counsellors or accompany them to an appointment if they feel hesitant.

Stay connected

Support should not be a one-time gesture. A follow-up text, a quick phone call, or simply checking in regularly reinforces that you care and that they are not alone in their journey.

Know what to do in an emergency

If you believe your friend is at immediate risk, act quickly. Do not leave them alone. Call emergency services or connect with a crisis helpline. In India, organisations like AASRA (91-22-27546669) and Snehi (91-9582208181) are available to provide 24/7 support.

World Suicide Prevention Day is not only about awareness but also about action. You do not need special training to show compassion. Sometimes, your presence, your words, and your willingness to stand beside someone can be the difference between despair and hope.