'Well done Gukesh': President Murmu, PM Modi, sports icons hail World Chess Champion (Ld)

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand on Thursday congratulated 18-year-old D Gukesh in becoming the youngest world Chess Champion by beating Ding Liren of China in Singapore.

Gukesh defeated Ding 7.5-6.5 by winning the 14th and last classical game of their World Championship Match, capitalising on a blunder by the Chinese to win a game that looked set for a draw.

He became the 18th World Champion in the history of chess and broke the record held by Garry Kasparov of Russia who was 22 when he first won the title.

President Murmu led the nation in hailing the new World Chess Champion.

"Heartiest congratulations to Gukesh for becoming the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship. He has done India immensely proud. His victory stamps the authority of India as a chess powerhouse.

"Well done Gukesh! On behalf of every Indian, I wish you sustained glory in the future" said the message posted on the official handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed Gukesh's triumph as ‘historic and exemplary’.

“Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination,” said the PM in his message.

“His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours. @DGukesh,” wrote Modi on his ‘X’ account.

Viswanathan Anand, who started the Indian chess revolution by winning the World Championship in 2000 by beating Alexei Shirov of Spain in Tehran, also hailed Gukesh for his historic achievement.

"Congratulations! It's a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India, a proud moment for WACA, and for me, a very personal moment of pride. Ding played a very exciting match and showed the champion he is. FIDE_chess @WacaChess," said Anand in his post on X.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said Gukesh has opened up endless opportunities by winning the title.

"In a game of 64 squares, you've opened a world of endless possibilities. Congratulations, @DGukesh, on becoming the 18th World Champion at just 18! Following in Vishy’s footsteps, you're now guiding the next wave of Indian chess prodigies," wrote Tendulkar on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Gukesh has made all of India proud.

"Gukesh, you’ve made all of India proud! At just 18, becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion is a phenomenal achievement. Your passion and hard work remind us that with determination, anything is possible. Congratulations, champ!," said the Congress MP on his official handle on X.

“Stunning! At just 18, @DGukesh has made history! What an achievement - the youngest-ever undisputed classical chess world champion, beating the great Ding Liren! This isn't just a victory - it is a defining moment for India’s chess revolution, where an entire bold generation of champions dares to dream and inspires an entire nation to rise! Congratulations Gukesh!” wrote Gautam Adani, the Adani Group Chairperson, on his ‘X’ account.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said his hard work and dedication have made the entire country proud.

"Chess Prodigy. Extending my warm wishes to @DGukesh for clinching the prestigious World Chess Championship title and becoming the youngest World Champion in the history of #Chess.

"Your hard work & dedication have made the entire nation proud!" said Dr Mandaviya as the entire country rose to cherish Gukesh's achievement.

