'We will avenge death of our soldiers': L-G Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, July 16, (IANS) Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday, strongly condemned the attack on security forces in Jammu's Doda district. He said that the death of soldiers at the hands of terrorists will be "avenged."

He posted on X: “I am deeply anguished to learn about the cowardly attack on our Army soldiers and JKP personnel in Doda district. Tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice protecting our nation. My deepest condolences to members of the bereaved families."

"We will avenge death of our soldiers & thwart the evil designs of terrorists and their associates. I call upon the people to unite in the fight against terrorism & provide us accurate information so that we can intensify anti-terror operations & neutralise the terror ecosystem.”

Five security personnel including four army soldiers and a policeman have been killed in action in an ongoing encounter that started between terrorists and security forces on Monday evening.

Over the last two months, nearly 12 terror attacks have taken place in the Jammu division. The modus operandi of the terrorists in the mountainous districts of Jammu division is hit-and-run attacks, which is being countered by the security agencies by deploying the army and CRPF on all mountain tops.

