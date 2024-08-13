We must be vigilant against those who seek to divide us: Manipur CM

Imphal, Aug 13 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday said that indigenous people of the state lived together peacefully for ages, but the divisive and communal forces were threatening to erode the fabric of the society.

On the occasion of the Patriots' Day, the Chief Minister paid tributes to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives fighting against the British in the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891. He said that history teaches the importance of unity.

“When we are divided, we are vulnerable. We must be vigilant against those who seek to divide us and proactive in building a society where every community feels valued and included. Let this day be a reminder of our shared values and a call to action for a united and prosperous future,” CM Singh said.

He said that the day recognizes the supreme sacrifices of great heroes, including Yuvraj Tikendrajit Singh, Thangal General, Chairai Thangal, Pukhrambam Kajao and the hundreds of soldiers who laid down their lives valiantly defending sovereignty of Manipur, an erstwhile princely ruled state merged with the Indian union on October 15, 1949 through a merger agreement between the Government of India and the then Maharaja of Manipur.

The Chief Minister said: “Our forefathers valued freedom and sovereignty of their motherland more than their own lives. It is time for our present generation to reflect on such values that guided their actions and adopt a collective stance against any divisive force in our state.”

He said in a post on the X: “On this solemn occasion of the Patriots' Day, I paid my heartfelt tributes to our brave forefathers at Hicham Yaichampat and the Temple of Thangal General. As we reflect on their legacy, let us draw inspiration from their valor and commitment to unity, diversity, and progress. May their bravery continue to guide and motivate us as we work towards a prosperous future for our beloved Manipur.”

In the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891, the Manipuris put up a brave resistance against the three columns of the army, who were deployed by the then British government to take control of the independent princely state of Manipur after the death of the Maharaja Chandrakirti Singh in 1886.

After the British won the war, they arrested those who had been involved in trying to defend their land, sentencing the key figures to death.

On August 13, 1891, Yuvraj Bir Tikendrajit Singh, Thangal General and Paona Brajabasi were hanged at Bir Tikendrajit Park.

After the defeat in the war, Manipur came under British rule.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.