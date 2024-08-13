GAD thwarts Atishi's flag hoisting plan, says rules prohibit such an 'arrangement'

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Throwing a spanner in the works, the General Administration Department (GAD) on Tuesday declined the Delhi Environment Minister's directions to facilitate the flag hoisting ceremony by cabinet minister Atishi Marlena, in spite of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

It, however, added that all arrangements are in place to celebrate the Independence Day at the city's Chhatrasal stadium, as per the practice.

Replying to the directive by Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the GAD said that Independence Day and Republic Day are national events with supreme Constitutional sanctity, and any deviation or subjugation will not only undermine the sanctity associated with them but may also amount to statutory illegality.

It also brought attention to the rules 585, 588, 620 and 627 of Delhi Prison Rules, 2018.

"There are detailed laid down provisions for celebrating them as per the stature they deserve," it said and added that some other authority can't fill in the place of the Delhi Chief Minister.

The GAD further informed that it is coordinating with all concerned departments and facilitating all arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations at the Chhatrasal stadium as per conventions and also informed that the matter of Delhi CM's 'absence' has been raised with higher authorities.

"The issue has been brought to the notice of higher authorities, and a decision is awaited," it said in an official statement.

CM Arvind Kejriwal is incarcerated in prison over alleged money laundering in the Delhi excise policy scam.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai met Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on Monday and subsequently asked the GAD to make arrangements for a national flag hoisting by Atishi Marlena in place of Arvind Kejriwal, as the latter expressed a desire for the same.

Every year, the Delhi government's Independence Day function is organised at Chhatrasal Stadium, and it is followed by an address by the Chief Minister.

